Fabrizio Romano believes Boca Juniors will sign Sergio Romero this summer

Football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Sergio Romero will leave Manchester United at the end of the season, with Boca Juniors keen to sign him in his home country of Argentina.

Romero has been in the wilderness since Dean Henderson was recalled from loan at the end of last season. A deal with Everton was lined up but United refused to sanction it, causing the rift between player and club to grow deeper.

There has been mounting speculation that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to choose between Henderson and David de Gea at the end of this term, with one leaving. That would have potentially left Romero back in a position to resume his backup keeper role, but Romano is certain that is not going to happen.

‘After Marcos Rojo, Boca Juniors are trying to convince also Sergio Romero to join the club as a free agent,’ Romano says.

‘The Argentinian goalkeeper has already received many proposals as he’s gonna leave Manchester United at the end of the season.’

Rumours in Argentina also will not die down that another United player, Edinson Cavani, is likely to make it a hat-trick of former United players at Boca. Juniors chief Juan Roman Riquelme is in direct contact with the striker, according to Infobae and Cavani’s father has recently said his son wants to return to South America.

If Cavani does opt to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, United will once again be in the hunt for a striker, with Erling Haaland the dream option and Odion Ighalo and Josh King representing the type of candidate most fans expect will actually arrive.