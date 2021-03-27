Edinson Cavani returning to South America ‘soon’, confirms friend

It is looking more and more as if Edinson Cavani will leave Manchester United this summer, with a close family friend admitting there is a good chance that he will join Argentinian side Boca Juniors.

Cavani’s father started chins wagging three weeks ago when he announced that Edi is unhappy at Manchester United and wants to return to South America at the end of the season, rating his odds of joining Boca Juniors at 60% (Tyc Sports via Infobae.com).

The rumours were fuelled by suggestions from other sources that the Red Devils are concerned over the Uruguayan’s fitness levels and the number of games that he misses due to injury.

It seems the story won’t go away and now, a close family friend, Alexander Medina, who is the technical director of Talleres in Cordoba, has been weighing in with his own ‘insight’.

‘I understand that he will be returning soon,’ Medina told Radio Continental (via Infobae.com).

‘I am close friends with Edinson’s brother. Cavani likes to be close to his city and his people. [But] setting a date would be hasty.’

If Cavani does leave in June, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred option to replace him is Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, but the price tag – and competition – for his signature will make that extremely difficult to pull off.