Anthony Martial puts in encouraging performance for France

Manchester United star Anthony Martial enjoyed a positive impact for his country in their win over Kazakhstan and fans will be hoping that it signals a turn in form.

The talented Frenchman has largely had a disappointing season so far considering how he was the club’s top goalscorer last year.

He’s had small sparks of his ability but nothing consistent enough to suggest he’s ready to feature regularly in the starting XI once again.

Martial’s best match came in the recent win over Manchester City and given how he performed for France, the hope is he’s turned a corner.

The bad news is that he was substituted off the field after seemingly suffering an injury so fans will be hoping it was just a minor knock.

Anthony Martial’s first half vs. Kazakhstan: 82% pass accuracy 2 chances created 2 ball recoveries 2 dribbles 1 assist Linking things up. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Z6pMfIHDTA — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 28, 2021

There have been suggestions Martial does not deal well with competition for his spot and it’s a theory that isn’t entirely impossible.

After all, the former AS Monaco man endured poor patches of form when he had to compete with Romelu Lukaku for the striker role and it now seems to be the case with Edinson Cavani too.

The only time he appeared to do well is when Jose Mourinho pitted him and Marcus Rashford against each other for the left-wing position but that competition didn’t last long either.