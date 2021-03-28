Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek and Dylan Levitt in international action

Three Man United stars were in the thick of the international action yesterday as the World Cup qualifiers progress.

Bruno Fernandes played the whole 90 minutes for Portugal in their 2-2 draw with Serbia, a game full of controversy.

The United man played in a three-man midfield behind front trio Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo, who appeared to have scored a match-winning goal in the last five seconds of the game only for it to be adjudged to have not crossed the line.

Fernandes had a hand in Diogo Jota’s first-half goal but picked up a yellow card for a foul on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the second, which means he is suspended and out of Tuesday night’s match against Luxembourg, which is good news for United.

Meanwhile Dylan Levitt, who is currently on loan at Croatian side Istra, started for Wales in a friendly against Mexico but was subbed at half time.

Daniel James was not involved in the game but is expected to return for the Dragons when they play the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening.

Donny van de Beek was the only other United star to see action on Saturday, coming off the bench in the 79th minute as Holland eased past Latvia 2-0 in Amsterdam. Referee Stephanie Frappart became the first female ref to take charge of a men’s World Cup game and the match was attended by 5,000 fans who produced negative Covid-19 tests in an experiment that gives hope that domestic crowds could return before the end of the season.