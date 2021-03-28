Luke Shaw- A man inspired as he helps England overcome Albania

Manchester United star Luke Shaw certainly took his chance to star for England with both hands as he put in a remarkable performance.

The talented full-back had a bit of pressure on his shoulders as he’s been out of the England squad for three years and faces plenty of competition for his spot.

However, Shaw gave Gareth Southgate a real headache as he managed to show everyone just what he’s been doing week in, week out for United.

The former Southampton man would have been forgiven for needing time to get used to the international stage again but he played fearlessly instead.

The Red Devils will be hoping they can welcome him back soon with the same fire in his belly and in a good condition to see out the season.

Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs. 🇦🇱: 100 total touches 100% long pass accuracy 92% pass accuracy 3/3 tackles won 1 assist In the form of his life. 👌 pic.twitter.com/lWjC8G6xfY — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 28, 2021

Shaw assisted Harry Kane’s goal in the win over Albania and it was the kind of cross Manchester United fans have seen him put in plenty of times this season.

In fact, it could even be argued that his teammates on club level haven’t taken advantage enough of the quality of crosses he’s put in and he’s even said it in an interview before, feeling they should have done better on certain occasions.