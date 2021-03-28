Man United make contact with Borussia Dortmund over Erling Haaland

Manchester United have asked to be kept informed in regard to Erling Haaland’s transfer status, according to a report from Norway.

Most of Europe’s elite are all believed to be keen to land Haaland this summer, one year before his reported €75 million (£65m) release clause kicks in at Borussia Dortmund.

VG, the outlet that led much of the reporting of Haaland’s previous transfer saga, have done a detailed analysis of all the clubs in the hunt for Haaland, where they stand and where he would fit into their team should he join them. The list includes Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona as well as United. They cite The Times’ Paul Hirst as their informant on the Manchester clubs.

‘Should Haaland want to leave Dortmund this summer, United want to be informed,’ VG claims.

‘They have not given up on keeping Edinson Cavani for another year, but Haaland is a much younger alternative.

‘The pandemic has affected United’s economy. They are not as well positioned as City to bid on Haaland.

‘What gives United an advantage is that Solskjær has worked with Haaland before, but it is safe to say that City is a much more appealing destination for a young player at the moment given their success on the field.’

It will certainly be a bitter pill for United and their fans to swallow should Haaland join City but if the player does move this summer, it seems more likely that it would be the blue of United’s neighbours or of Chelsea that he will be wearing in August. However, the fact that the Reds have asked Dortmund to keep them informed does at least signal their intention to do battle for the Norwegian’s signature.