Ole Gunnar Solskjaer- The tide turns for Manchester United fans online
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer- The tide turns for Manchester United fans online

Manchester United fans were not too pleased to be reminded that today marks the two-year anniversary since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was made manager following an interim period.

The legendary Norwegian came under fire after getting knocked out of the FA Cup prior to the international break.

It’s left a sour taste in supporters’ mouths and they’ve been left to stew since then given the lack of club football.

Solskjaer’s contract ends next summer and news over a potential extension has seen fans debate whether he’s the right man or not moving forward.

The official Manchester United Twitter account tweeted the anniversary reminder and below are just some of the responses it received.

There were some positive responses but they did not hit anywhere close to the numbers the negative ones did.

It should also be stated that the feeling online is often not fully representative of the feeling amongst the fanbase, particularly match-going fans.

After all Jose Mourinho was receiving abuse online for a long period before he was eventually sacked, whereas match-going fans sang his name all the way to the end.

Solskjaer is a club legend and it’s likely they would feel even stronger about him, though the tweets above shows how the tide has turned, at least online.

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

