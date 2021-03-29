Dean Henderson’s long-term future at Manchester United explained

Dean Henderson has been in fine form since taking charge of Manchester United’s number one spot in the absence of David de Gea but doubts over his future still remained.

The experienced Spaniard returned to his home country to be with his partner ahead of the birth of his child and so the young Englishman was given his first real shot in the first-team.

It’s safe to say Henderson made the most of his opportunity but many expect De Gea to be handed his spot back once the international break is over.

This has lead to growing rumours of the academy graduate setting an ultimatum to the club in regards to his career.

It’s believed Henderson wants to be guaranteed minutes by next season or he’ll leave in the summer and Tottenham Hotspur were said to be keen but that has now been ruled out.

🗞 #mufc's Dean Henderson will not be heading to Spurs any time soon given he signed a six-year deal last year and has a price tag exceeding Nick Pope's. He is seen as the long-term future of the goalkeeper position at Old Trafford. [@AlasdairGold] — United District (@UtdDistrict) March 29, 2021

There’s no doubt Henderson wants to play more often in general but it’s likely that he’ll have to be patient as his future truly is in the club’s hands.

The talented shot-stopper gave the club the advantage over his future by agreeing to a new long-term deal so it’s unlikely they would sell him just one year in.