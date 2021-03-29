International round up: injury concerns linger for Anthony Martial
Anthony Martial had a mixed evening for France yesterday in Kazakhstan and is now a doubt for United’s next Premier League game against Brighton.

As reported here last night, the 25-year-old had a fantastic first half for les Bleus, providing a superb assist for Ousmane Dembele in the 20th minute to open the scoring for the away side.

Martial was one of the best players on the park in that first half, with stats of 82% pass accuracy, 2 chances created, 2 ball recoveries, 2 dribbles and that assist.

However, the evening turned sour on the hour as Martial picked up what appeared to be a knee injury and had to be replaced.

The United man did continue for a few minutes but was replaced by Kylian Mbappe, who went on to miss a penalty for the world champions.

Paul Pogba also played about an hour of the game before being subbed by Adrien Rabiot. France won the game 2-0.

Elsewhere, Luke Shaw got an assist on his return to England duty as the Three Lions overcame Albania, also by two goals to nil. Read our report here. Harry Maguire kept a clean sheet alongside him and Jesse Lingard played a few minutes at the end of the game. Dean Henderson was an unused substitute, as was David de Gea for Spain.

Victor Lindelof also kept a clean sheet as Sweden beat Kosovo 3-0 and Scott McTominay played 90 minutes as Scotland drew 1-1 with Israel.

