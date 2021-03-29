International round up: injury concerns linger for Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial had a mixed evening for France yesterday in Kazakhstan and is now a doubt for United’s next Premier League game against Brighton.

As reported here last night, the 25-year-old had a fantastic first half for les Bleus, providing a superb assist for Ousmane Dembele in the 20th minute to open the scoring for the away side.

Martial ➡️ Dembele ➡️⚽ Ousmane Dembele fires France in front against Kazakhstan ✔️ 📺 🇰🇿 vs 🇫🇷 live on Sky Sports Football now! pic.twitter.com/Hh4XCYQYxp — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 28, 2021

Martial was one of the best players on the park in that first half, with stats of 82% pass accuracy, 2 chances created, 2 ball recoveries, 2 dribbles and that assist.

However, the evening turned sour on the hour as Martial picked up what appeared to be a knee injury and had to be replaced.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial limps off for France after getting his studs caught in the turf 🤕 pic.twitter.com/JJ7DmPQuzX — Goal (@goal) March 28, 2021

The United man did continue for a few minutes but was replaced by Kylian Mbappe, who went on to miss a penalty for the world champions.

Paul Pogba also played about an hour of the game before being subbed by Adrien Rabiot. France won the game 2-0.

Elsewhere, Luke Shaw got an assist on his return to England duty as the Three Lions overcame Albania, also by two goals to nil. Read our report here. Harry Maguire kept a clean sheet alongside him and Jesse Lingard played a few minutes at the end of the game. Dean Henderson was an unused substitute, as was David de Gea for Spain.

Victor Lindelof also kept a clean sheet as Sweden beat Kosovo 3-0 and Scott McTominay played 90 minutes as Scotland drew 1-1 with Israel.