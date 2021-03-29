Manchester United prioritise Ousmane Dembele signing

Manchester United are back in for FC Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

United tried to sign Dembele in October after their attempts to sell Jadon Sancho failed, but the deal fell through at the last minute.

Some reports claimed that the problem was that United wanted a loan-purchase deal whereas Barça wanted an outright sale, while other reports claimed the player himself refused to leave the Camp Neu and refused to sign a contract extension.

United’s reluctance in regard to an outright sale was in part due to the Frenchman’s injury record, but his relatively clean bill of health this season (one hamstring injury), together with his form, has stoked their interest again, especially as he is entering the final year of his contract.

‘With his improved performances, United have increased their interest. They have remained in touch with the player’s entourage and have communicated their plan to them,’ Sport says.

‘They’re prepared to offer Barça a fee this summer, keeping in mind certain circumstances, or they’re willing to wait until he’s available for free next year.

‘Barça coach Ronald Koeman is really happy with Dembele’s form and considers him an important part of his project. New president Joan Laporta hopes to advance talks over a new deal in the coming weeks.

‘The main hurdle to overcome to reach an agreement is financial, given Dembele has the ace up of his sleeve of being free next summer. His salary demands are high at a time when the club are trying to reduce the wage bill.’

A preview of what could be at United could be seen last night, as Anthony Martial provided an assist for Dembele to score for France against Kazakhstan.

Martial ➡️ Dembele ➡️⚽ Ousmane Dembele fires France in front against Kazakhstan ✔️ 📺 🇰🇿 vs 🇫🇷 live on Sky Sports Football now! pic.twitter.com/Hh4XCYQYxp — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 28, 2021