Marcus Rashford- disappointing finisher or great goalscorer?

Marcus Rashford has somewhat split Manchester United fans this season as there are some who feel he’s been a top player while others feel he should be doing even better.

The statistic below adds even more fire to the debate and gives supporters an insight into how the young Englishman tends to finish his chances.

Rashford is one of the few United players who has double figures in both goals and assists so it would be harsh to criticise him but there certainly are areas in his game he can still improve.

Given his age, it’s safe to assume he’s still got room to grow so there’s no doubt he’s far from the finished article.

Rashford has added a more playmaking type of ability to his arsenal but it seems like he should work on his finishing more, despite his 18 goals.

Marcus Rashford’s Finishing Profile. A reaffirmation of what we know well: poor when it comes to aerials but excellent following take-ons. pic.twitter.com/yWC04JxQFq — Maram (@maramperninety) March 29, 2021

30 goal contributions across 45 games makes him one of Europe’s better attacking players but as can be seen above, he can be even more dangerous.

Rashford isn’t skinny or short so even though no one truly expects him to win headers all the time, he definitely should be doing a bit better in that department.

The more worrying stat though is how he’s poor after being played through on goal, especially when one considers how often the club loves to use his pace to their advantage.