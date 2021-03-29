Roy Keane hails ‘outstanding’ Luke Shaw after international performance

Roy Keane had plenty of praise for Manchester United star Luke Shaw after his impressive return to the England senior side.

The solid full-back has been in the form of his career this season and he quickly dismissed doubts over if he can carry his club form into the national team.

Shaw managed to assist Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane in the 2-0 win over Albania and laid down a marker that he is ready to be the undisputed first-choice for his country.

England have plenty of competition in the full-back spots so the former Southampton man will have to keep up his club form if he wants to be selected for the upcoming European Championship.

United fans voted Shaw as the club’s player of the month in back to back months as he’s taken his performances to a new level.

According to Manchester Evening News, Keane said: “Shaw, this year, has been outstanding.

“Especially with his history with injuries over the last few years, under Mourinho, he’s been consistent this year.

“Going forward, but defensively I think he has the edge over the other full-backs in the England squad.

“I think he’s improved that and nobody has really got the better of him this season in one vs ones.”

Keane’s comments are true as Shaw has always been good at defending and fans had only called for him to rediscover the attacking side to his game that he showed in his youth.

Now that he’s doing that too, it’s hard to think of any weaknesses in his game as he’s a rather well-rounded defender.

The onus will be on him to keep up his good work and perhaps help lead his club and country to a trophy.