Didier Deschamps clears up Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba’s fitness

France manager Didier Deschamps has provided fitness updates on Manchester United pair Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba as the season run-in grows near.

The talented duo were called up to serve their country despite their questionable fitness but it seems they may return to Old Trafford in one piece after all.

Pogba’s absence has been felt at United and fans were hoping he wouldn’t have to risk his fitness by accepting a call-up for France.

However, the minutes he’s received on the pitch have appeared to do him more good than damage, though the same can’t be said about Martial.

The former AS Monaco man was substituted off the field in France’s last match as he seemed to suffer from a knock to his knee.

According to SportWitness, Deschamps said: “Anthony has a small issue on his knee. Nothing is decided yet. He won’t be taking part in the training session a bit later.

“We’ll see tomorrow. Anything serious has been dismissed. We’ve run some tests, but there’s still the pain, and having travelled as long as we have, that hasn’t helped.

“As for Pogba, he started the last game, so that should answer it. If I started him in the last game, it’s because I thought he could start.

“He needs time to find his rhythm, but he feels good. As games go by, it’ll allow him to improve.”

The bad news is that Martial doesn’t seem to be fit enough to play for his country but the good news is that the injury isn’t serious.

This could see him return to Manchester United and recover in time for the clash on Sunday vs Brighton & Hove Albion.

If Pogba can survive France’s next fixture without picking up a knock then United would be welcoming back a fitter player than the one that left, which can only be a positive.