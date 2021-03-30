Eduardo Camavinga and Erling Haaland’s agents speak of Premier League moves

Superagents Mino Raiola and Jonathan Barnett have been discussing their players’ futures in a fascinating Zoom group chat for The Athletic.

Raiola initially spoke openly about his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United and about his client, Paul Pogba, which we have reported in another article.

The two agents then went on to discuss the forthcoming transfer window and what it will mean for two of their best and brightest young talents, Eduardo Camavinga and Erling Haaland, both of whom have been linked with a move to United.

‘Camavinga can play next year in the Premier League. He is that good,’ Barnett said of the teenage sensation, who can play anywhere in central midfield.

‘Whether he will or not, I don’t know. His background has been tough if you know what he went through as a refugee and the burning of his home [in Rennes]. But his character is amazingly strong. He is not your average 18-year-old. Playing in front of 100,000 people is not going to scare him. He’s a lovely boy and I think he’s going to be a superstar.’

The admission that Barnett is looking to move Camavinga to the Premier League will be music to the ears of United fans. But there was more to come from Raiola when discussing Erling Haaland.

‘Everybody was wrong [about Haaland],’ Raiola said.

‘He did things much quicker than everybody imagined. Haaland is in front of his own development. He is ahead of his own schedule. Maybe I was too careful when I said, “Oh no, let’s move to Dortmund instead of I-don’t-know-where”.

‘This boy — I’m 100 per cent convinced and everybody’s convinced — can move to any club, wherever he wants, already on this level. And he could have done that last year. But maybe last year there were still teams [saying] “Oh, he was in Red Bull, can he do it in another club?”

‘He is quicker than his own prediction. So yeah, Haaland is the talk of the town.

‘This is a moment of waiting and seeing what is in the best interest of the player. Sometimes the best interest of the player is not to move when everybody says he has to move. And sometimes it is in the best interest of the player to move when everybody says he has to stay. So we will see what happens.’

‘Sometimes football is a train that passes by, and you can say, “Let’s take the next train”. But sometimes the next train doesn’t come.’

Whether the Haaland train pulls up at Warwick Road remains to be seen. But there is certainly likely to be some activity at Manchester airport involving one or both of these agents this summer.