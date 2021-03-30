Manchester United keep their distance from Sergio Aguero reports

Manchester United have been rumoured to be keen on Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero after reports emerged that he is set to leave on the expiration of his contract this summer.

Many fans and clubs appear to feel the experienced Argentine is not quite done yet at the top level and the latest noise is he has been approached.

As strange as it would be, even United are linked with Aguero, apparently making an approach for him given their striker crisis.

Edinson Cavani doesn’t seem any closer to a renewal and it seems as though he’s on his way out, potentially moving to Argentina this summer.

Anthony Martial‘s inconsistent form and fitness issues has seen the need for a striker grow, leaving some to fancy the idea of signing Aguero for free just to annoy the Red Devils noisy neighbours.

It is a fun idea to consider, but as of this moment, a source close to the player tells me that #MUFC have not enquired about the possibility of signing Agüero — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) March 30, 2021

Aguero does still have some life in him but it doesn’t seem like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the kind of manager to raid a rival club for their talents, especially given the player’s history.

It would take some warming up to get used to the idea but it’s unlikely there would be too many arguments over signing him given his ability.

However, concerns would certainly be raised in regards to signing a long-term player instead and how the perfect candidate already exists in Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.