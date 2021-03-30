Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Luke Shaw told the truth

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has surprisingly named Luke Shaw as the club’s second-best finisher, as the player continues to enjoy a rise in his career of late.

The talented full-back has enjoyed the best season he’s had at Old Trafford and that has led him to be named back-to-back player of the month as well as being handed a recall to the England national team.

While away on international duty, Shaw impressed further, grabbing an assist vs Albania and putting himself in contention for a spot in the European Championship squad for the summer.

Solskjaer has continuously asked his forwards to work on their finishing, focussing on their technique and challenging them to net more efforts.

It seems Shaw has mistaken himself for a forward, earning himself the title of being the second-best finisher in the squad, only behind the clinical Mason Greenwood.

Although Solskjaer meant it as a compliment for Shaw, it does look bad for Manchester United’s finishers such as Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in particular.

Perhaps they will rise to the challenge themselves and prove to the legendary Norwegian that they are better than he thinks in that regard.

Nonetheless, given how Solskjaer encourages Shaw to get forward plenty then it can only be a good thing that he can finish well.