Who will Roy Keane and Nicky Butt sign from Man United if they get Celtic appointment?

Manchester United transfer news might be a bit thin on the ground at the moment, so The Daily Express has found a solution: imagining who might get the vacant manager’s position at Celtic and then imagining what United starts they might lure over to Parkhead.

Former United legend Roy Keane is in the running to become the next boss of the Glasgow side, although he is no longer seen as a shoe-in. Interim boss John Kennedy and former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe are the bookies’ favourites. Former Sheffield United man Chris Wilder and former Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre have also reportedly thrown their hats into the ring. But that has not deterred The Express from imagining ‘what if’.

The second level of speculation in The Express’s article is that should Keane land the job, he will take on former teammate Nicky Butt as his assistant. Butt resigned from his role as head of first team development at United last week amid reports that he would not work under new director of football John Murtough, but he may want to try his own hand as a manager rather than becoming an assistant at this stage.

As Butt was a key member of United’s academy staff, The Express then puts forward four players that he and Keane could take from United should they get that far into this predicted scenario: Hannibal Mejbri, Brandon Williams, Shola Shoretire and Isak Hansen-Aaroen – all hypothetically on loan from Old Trafford.

It all seems pretty unlikely. The first three players are arguably way too good for the Scottish Premier League and loans could easily be arranged with clubs from any of Europe’s top leagues or from the Championship. Hansen-Aaroen, on the other hand, is only 16 and not ready for the tough physicality of the SPL.

That is not to say that Keane and Butt might not get their hands on some United talent if they were to land the job, as Butt in particular does have plenty of inside knowledge. If we were to play along, we’d put forward names such as goalkeeper Joel Pereira – who has already played in the SPL for Hearts, midfielder Dylan Levitt, who has talent but struggled on loan at Charlton and winger Tahith Chong. Chong’s loan year has been disappointing, having failed to make the grade at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga and moving over to Club Brugge in the Belgian League, where he has fared a little better but still not set the world alight.