Manchester United could be tempted to move Axel Tuanzebe on

Manchester United star Axel Tuanzebe could see himself suddenly out of the door according to respected journalist Andy Mitten.

The young defender often gets fans excited as they feel as though he is the perfect long-term solution to their defensive woes.

Tuanzebe is a modern defender, capable on the ball, solid in his tackling and he has bags of pace to help him cope with how fast football is nowadays.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also praised the talented Englishman for his ability to play in multiple positions so it seemed as though there was a good relationship on all sides.

However, Tuanzebe hasn’t played as often as he may like this season and that has partly been down to his own injuries and partly due to the legendary Norwegian’s preference to use Eric Bailly if Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof aren’t available.

🗣️ @AndyMitten: "If #mufc thought Tuanzebe was going to come through, they wouldn't be scouting central defenders. If a club came in and offered good money for Axel Tuanzebe, #mufc will be tempted by that. [Talk of the Devils, @TheAthleticUK] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) March 31, 2021

Mitten’s logic does make sense but Manchester United have needed a top centre-back either way and as much potential as Tuanzebe has, he’s not the finished product yet.

The academy graduate needs to enjoy a proper breakthrough before he can be a regular starting XI player and unfortunately that hasn’t happened yet.

With Phil Jones said to be on his way out and Bailly potentially leaving due to his injury record, Tuanzebe would be needed as a back-up either way.