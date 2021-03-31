Manchester United face struggle to purchase Sevilla’s Jules Kounde

Manchester United have hit a bit of a roadblock in regards to their interest in Sevilla star Jules Kounde as the effects of the global health crisis continue to be felt.

The talented centre-back is highly rated and highly sought after across Europe and it’s safe to say the Spanish giants know that.

Kounde is seen as the ideal candidate to partner Harry Maguire for the long-term as he’s already a quality player and can improve further.

Many United fans see him as an attainable player too but it seems that things aren’t as easy or direct as they seem.

Despite clubs around the world essentially being in financial ruin, many are still holding out on their best assets, including Sevilla.

🗞️ #mufc will look for a centre-back in the summer. Jules Koundé is highly regarded but price is an issue. Sven Botman is also an option. [@podcastherewego, @FabrizioRomano] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) March 31, 2021

Manchester United are convinced that Jules Koundé would be perfect, but Sevilla are asking for around €80m, which is a problem. #MUFC [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) March 31, 2021

€80m is a sensational fee given the current market and one that the Red Devils are highly unlikely to match, especially since they need to address multiple positions this summer.

Perhaps Sevilla feel since those at Old Trafford forked out an estimated £80m on Maguire then they can do that again for Kounde.

Unfortunately it looks like Manchester United will have to turn their attentions elsewhere to a cheaper option unless they can somehow convince the La Liga club to part ways.