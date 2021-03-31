Manchester United look to raid Roma for centre-back

Manchester United have reportedly been keeping an eye on the Serie A for their next centre-back target and a surprising name has seemingly cropped up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s need for a defender to play alongside Harry Maguire has been obvious and it’s no surprise it’s one of the key areas the club have been looking to invest in.

Names like Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate, Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Juventus’ Matthias De Ligt have all been floating about in regards to being United’s next centre-back signing.

Given how they spent a mighty £80m or thereabouts for Maguire, there are those who expected a similar expenditure on the next one too.

However, it seems as though the Red Devils are looking for a bit of a budget buy and have turned to Roma for some defensive reinforcement.

I am told that #MUFC enquired about Gianluca Mancini a few weeks ago — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) March 31, 2021

Gianluca Mancini has played plenty of times for the Italian giants this season, making 30 appearances across all competitions and even notching up five goals and two assists in the process.

He won his first cap for Italy two years ago and at the age of 24 has it in him to become an even better player.

It’s safe to say he’s not the marquee signing some may have expected and Transfermarkt value him at £27m so he shouldn’t be an expensive purchase should the enquiries turn into something greater.