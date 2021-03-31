Paul Pogba has made up his mind over Manchester United extension

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has reportedly made up his mind about his future at the club as the rumours continue to grow over where his next destination may be.

There had been whispers the superb midfielder would consider extending his stay at Old Trafford but that was long ago and there has been no progress that fans have heard of.

Pogba has seemingly always had a question mark hanging over his head since joining from Juventus and it’s a topic many supporters are sick of hearing about.

However, many fans recognise how weak United would be without the sensational Frenchman and don’t see the club adequately replacing him if he leaves.

It’s for those reasons that no one really wants Pogba to depart and instead want to surround him with better talent to get more out of him.

#DiMarzio : #Pogba ne veut pas prolonger, s'il pouvait choisir, il irait à la #Juventus parce qu'il y est resté très lié. Il a un salaire très important". pic.twitter.com/SR0XOx382I — Elvin (@Elvin_JFC) March 30, 2021

The above tweet translates to: “#DiMarzio:#Pogba does not want to extend, if he could choose he would go to the #Juventus because he has remained closely linked to it. He has a very high salary”

Unfortunately for Pogba, given his salary, Manchester United’s asking price and the global financial meltdown, it seems difficult to see him being sold.

It would be embarrassing for those at the club to have toyed with a new deal for so long only to lose him for a cut-price fee one year before his deal runs out.