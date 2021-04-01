Fabrizio Romano explains Manchester United’s feelings towards Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United’s plans for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next season.

The legendary Norwegian has seen his job come under question by some fans who weren’t happy with how the team was knocked out of the FA Cup by Leicester City.

The defeat meant United now only have the Europa League to aim for as a realistic trophy and it’s something some supporters are not really looking forward to.

Despite Solskjaer leading the team to second place in the Premier League, the lack of trophies in his tenure so far has seen doubts arise.

Given how his current deal is set to end relatively soon, there were some who felt it would be the ideal time to get rid.

🗣️ @FabrizioRomano: "Ole Gunnar Solskjær is expected to be the manager of #mufc next season. The club are satisfied with him." [@IntChampionsCup] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) April 1, 2021

The argument for Solskjaer’s dismissal is that he was brought in to steady the ship and he’s done a good job of that, leaving the next manager in charge with a good foundation to build on.

However, it’s clear Manchester United are pleased with the former striker so unless something catastrophic happens, he should still be at the helm next season.

There is no doubt that should he not deliver any trophies in what would be his third season in charge, Solskjaer will see himself lose his job.