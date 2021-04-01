Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United holding off on Jadon Sancho decision so far

Manchester United are yet to make a decision on Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho according to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The sensational Englishman was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top target last summer but the club failed to grant him his wish.

United ended up signing Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo instead, with four of the five signings made on deadline day.

It’s safe to say fans were not all too happy with the transfer window or with the board who so obviously failed to deliver for Solskjaer.

The legendary Norwegian has never complained publicly however, choosing a different route to the one so often taken by Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United expect Jadon Sancho to be available for a lower price this summer. Other clubs are interested in Sancho, and United will make a decision before the end of the season on whether to go for him, or to go for a different kind of striker. #MUFC [@FabrizioRomano] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) April 1, 2021

There are certain factors that help Manchester United believe Sancho is available for a lower fee but none of it truly matters if there’s competition for his signature as that would drive the price up.

Last summer was the perfect time to sign the brilliant winger as those at Old Trafford were the only ones in for him.

Dortmund’s desperate need for cash is meant to play into United’s hands but if others chase Sancho too then the German club would be able to ask for more.