Jack Grealish’s new asking price: end of the road for Man United’s transfer hopes?

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish took a blow yesterday as it emerged that the Villans have slapped a huge, increased asking price on their star man.

The left-sided attacking midfielder has once again been one of the stars of the Premier League this season, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists in his 22 appearances.

United were heavily linked with a move for the England man last summer but when Villa escaped relegation a £70 million asking price was fixed which was seen as unattainable by Old Trafford chiefs.

Grealish was then given a new five-year contract and as the next transfer window approaches, the Midlands club have made their position clear in respect of their captain and talisman.

‘That asking price has increased to more than £100m now,’ The Telegraph reports.

‘That figure corresponds nicely to the cost of relegation; essentially, Villa would want to be compensated for the increased risk of relegation the loss of Grealish would bring.

‘Rather than worrying about relegation, Villa will now be determined to keep Grealish in order to challenge for Europe once again. Since Grealish’s shin injury, Villa have won just one of their last six Premier League games.’

With strengthening in other areas of the pitch taking priority this summer, notably a holding midfielder, right winger and even a striker if Edinson Cavani leaves, Villa’s prohibitive valuation looks as if it will put an end to any chance of the 25-year-old taking the short trip up the M6 unless the player himself agitates for a move.