Manchester United due to hold meeting with Mino Raiola

Manchester United are reportedly set for a crucial date with Mino Raiola as the summer transfer news continues to heat up.

The notorious agent was trending on Twitter all day as fans around the world began to get excited over what might transpire over the coming months.

United have, on paper at least, set themselves up well for the summer after rejigging their backroom staff and changing the structure to ensure better efficiency.

It was something fans have long called for as Old Trafford finally caught up with modern football in regards to how the club is run.

Supporters will be hoping it means there will be a busy summer for the Red Devils and it seems the club is kicking it off in an interesting way.

Raiola’s meetings comes after he spent a day in Spain meeting with Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

It’s believed Erling Haaland will make a decision on his future based on the complete project presented to him by clubs and not just based on money or prestige.

The concerning thing for Manchester United is that they already pitched to the sensational talent before his move to Dortmund and failed to sell themselves well enough.

This time around the competition is even greater so there are doubts the club can do well enough, let alone have the money to buy him.

