Anthony Martial’s injury status revealed as striker crisis looms for Man United

Anthony Martial is definitely out of Manchester United’s next Premier League game against Brighton on Sunday and will almost certainly also be out of the first leg of their Europa League quarter final tie with Granada, according to reports from France.

Martial picked up a knee injury when on international duty last weekend against Kazakhstan and did not feature for les Bleus in their next game against Bosnia.

And, according to L’Equipe, the injury will rule the 25-year-old out for at least another week.

‘Anthony Martial should not be able to play in the Championship with Manchester United this Sunday and his participation in the quarter-final first leg of the Europa League is not guaranteed.

‘[It] may be a bit tight for the quarter-final first leg of the Europa League, Thursday, in Granada.

‘The French international striker, who underwent radiological examinations on Tuesday in Sarajevo, is suffering from a small lesion on the head of the fibula. Depending on the evolution of his injury, he should be able to resume the following weekend in the Premier League fixture against Tottenham.’

With Marcus Rashford also injured and Mason Greenwood having pulled out of the European Under-21 Championships as well, Edinson Cavani could be the only recognised striker available to United on Sunday.

All eyes will be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pre-match press conference this afternoon for the latest on Rashford and Greenwood, which will be covered here at around 2pm BST.