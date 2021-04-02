Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides injury update ahead of Brighton clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful that two of his strikers will be fit for Manchester United’s next Premier League match against Brighton.

Speaking at this afternoon’s press conference ahead of Sunday’s game, the manager suggested that Anthony Martial is unlikely to make the game but seemed more hopeful about Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

‘Don’t know about Anthony, he didn’t join in the training this morning,’ the boss said.

‘But Marcus and Mason, they trained for the first time this morning and hopefully they can get through that today with no reaction for tomorrow.

‘If they complete the training tomorrow they might be available for selection.’

Solskjaer was also asked about his goalkeeping selection for the game but remained tight-lipped about who would take the gloves tomorrow and from now on.

‘I have a great option of two top goalkeepers and it’s a pleasure to have them here.

‘We have hopefully nine plus five games to go, we want to go all the way in the Europa League as well so I’m sure you’ll see both of them playing in goal for us.

‘Where there’s tension or where there can be potential tension or controversy that’s where everyone wants to hear a comment from me. But what I can say is both of them want to play as much as possible and that will be decided on merit, we’ll have to think, who do we think will give us a win on any give day.

‘It’s a difficult decision to leave one of them out. You’ll probably see both of them.’