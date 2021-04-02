Raphael Varane to Man United: moving from possible to likely?

Manchester United have a genuinely excellent chance of signing Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane this summer, according to reports from Spain.

United have coveted the classy Frenchman for many years but have had little chance to prise him away from the Bernabeu. However, for several reasons, the odds are finally in their favour for the first time this summer.

Speaking on the show El Chiringuito (via The Express), Spanish transfer expert Eduardo Inda has confirmed earlier reports that a parting of the ways between player and club is almost inevitable.

‘[Real Madrid] assume that Varane will leave the club this summer.

‘Possibly to play for Manchester United, who have loved him for a long time.

‘You have to make money, otherwise Madrid will have a deficit of forty-odd million.’

‘Varane is a very beloved player in the entity and by his team-mates, but he has not been comfortable since the Manchester City game and believes that he has been unfairly criticized.’

Real are desperate to land Kylian Mbappe this summer – another player who must be sold by his club to avoid him going on a free contract the following year. They are also hoping to bid for Erling Haaland as well. With their finances in a perilous state, it seems almost inevitable that they will have to offload some players in order to raise funds to land their galactico(s).

Meanwhile Varane has, as Inda notes, expressed a desire to test himself in the Premier League and at 27 years of age, he is at the peak of his career. Given the financial climate, there would seem to be no reason for the Frenchman to refuse the contract offer on the table from his employer at this stage unless he genuinely wanted to leave.

United, for their part, could have almost a free run at Varane, with Liverpool seemingly having set their sights on RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate, Bayern Munich having already tied up a deal for Dayot Upamecano and Manchester City no longer prioritising centre-backs.

Real will be motivated to agree a deal quickly at a reasonable price so that they can focus on their own signings, unlike Sevilla, who will be difficult to budge from their £75 million valuation of United’s other centre-back target, Jules Kounde.

Varane is valued at £59 million by Transfermarkt but due to the circumstances, United’s negotiators will feel confident they can get him for less.