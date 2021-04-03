James Garner’s agent admits to holding talks with John Murtough

Manchester United star James Garner’s agent Steven Beck has opened up on his client’s future, indicating what he hopes will happen next season.

The young midfielder is seen by some as the solution to a couple of problems that may crop up in the club’s engine room.

There have been rumours of Nemanja Matic potentially leaving this summer and Paul Pogba’s future is still very much in the air.

Even if both players stay, some fans are not too happy with the Scott McTominay and Fred combination in midfield, feeling more creativity is needed to dismantle stubborn opposition.

Garner is often compared to Michael Carrick, a player more than comfortable on the ball, has an eye for the pass and yet can provide good protection for his defenders.

According to Stretty News, Beck said: “Third loan? – I honestly don’t know. I had a couple of chats with John Murtough last week, but I’m so relaxed on the situation, as is James because things are going so well for him. […]

“James has put himself in a great position where he’s probably going to have, if he does go out on loan again, the majority of the Championship and I would be amazed if one or two Premier League clubs don’t try and do something.

“I know Brighton like him, I know Norwich like him. […] I know Rangers are really keen on him as well.”

Manchester United’s fanbase are a little split over Garner’s short-term future, some feel he’s better off going out on loan one last time but this time to a Premier League club, while others feel he’s more than ready to offer something in midfield.

The academy graduate has trained with the first-team numerous times in the past so there’s no doubt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows what type of player he’s dealing with.

It’s likely the legendary Norwegian won’t decide what to do about Garner until after the next pre-season so he can judge how far the youngster’s development has gone and if he’s ready or not.