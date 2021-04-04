19 goals, 12 assists: Marcus Rashford is on fire this season
Marcus Rashford’s coolly taken goal for Manchester United this evening was the catalyst for a brilliant second half comeback against Brighton and Hove Albion.

It was the England forward’s 30th goal involvement for United so far this season and came in a game where he appeared to be less than fit.

The 23-year-old now has 19 goals and 11 assists to his name this term, according to Statman Dave, or 19 goals and 12 assists according to Transfermarkt.

https://twitter.com/StatmanDave/status/1378801061796978690

Rashford clearly loves Old Trafford. He has had seven goal involvements in his last nine home games for United. He is now the club’s eighth highest goalscorer in the Premier League era, with 86 strikes, overtaking David Beckham.

The forward is also clearly enjoying life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Today’s goal was his 50th since the Norwegian took over as manager.

Rashford limped off the pitch in the 72nd minute and looked in some discomfort. He missed out on England’s three matches last week due to a foot injury and has also been nursing a shoulder injury for much of the campaign. Fans will be hoping it has not been aggravated again today, especially following the news that Anthony Martial could be out all season due to a sprained knee.

The Academy graduate has 45 appearances to his name so far this term. He has played a part in every one of United’s Premier League matches this season and all but two of their cup games.

About The Author

Red Billy is co-editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Always glad to get feedback - write to redbilly (at) thepeoplesperson.com.

