Manchester United fans in awe of Mason Greenwood

Manchester United fans deservedly lauded Mason Greenwood for a brilliant performance in the crucial win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The young attacker has struggled at times this season but has seemingly turned a corner, even if his statistics haven’t shown that just yet.

Having said that, Greenwood has netted or assisted more often in recent games and it’s a result of the hard work he put in even when he was out of form.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the sensational prospect for his development, insisting he’s a more rounded player now than before and supporters certainly see that.

However, it was still pleasing that it was Greenwood who popped up at the crucial moment to net the winner against Brighton to hand United an important three points.

The Red Devils needed all three points to create a gap between themselves and third-placed Leicester City but to grant them more security in their bid to qualify for the Champions League.

Solskjaer has played Greenwood as a striker more and more often lately and although that might have had to do with Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial‘s injuries, it’s still good to see him take his opportunity.

There’s a real case to be made that he should now start in that position in order to see if he can truly stake his claim there.