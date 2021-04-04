Manchester United’s fighting mentality pulls through once more

Manchester United will be delighted they could overcome their opponents Brighton & Hove Albion after a disastrous start to the crucial match.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men would have been aware of how the likes of Chelsea, Leicester and Tottenham all dropped points over the weekend, making any potential win at Old Trafford all the more important.

United still have to play the latter two before the season is over as well so the 2-1 victory over Brighton was perhaps bigger than first anticipated.

Solskjaer watched on as his players conceded first despite playing well in the opening stages, trapping their tricky opponents in their own box.

After that, the pressure was all on the Red Devils to deliver a result and it’s safe to say they did that brilliantly.

https://twitter.com/StatmanDave/status/1378806441893629955?s=20

It wasn’t a pretty win but it was a much-needed win for so many reasons and fans will be pleased it was two academy graduates who grabbed the goals in Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Whatever Solskjaer said in his half-time team talk certainly made a difference and his substitutions were smartly done.

Naturally there will be some concerns with certain passages of play but in the end, all that matters is the three points that helps them all but secure a top-four finish, barring a complete collapse.