Player ratings: Man United 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion – scrappy game, huge win

Manchester United came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 at Old Trafford this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Dean Henderson 6 – Made a great save but couldn’t make it a double for Welbeck’s goal. Dropped a cross in the second half but otherwise did OK.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5 – Was clearly at fault for Brighton’s goal and offered little going forward.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Didn’t do much wrong, but didn’t inspire confidence.

Harry Maguire 6 – You could see he was trying, but there were some very clumsy moments and bad positioning. Was perhaps a little lucky to get away without conceding a penalty.

Luke Shaw 8 – Another good performance from Shaw. Some really classy touches and looks so calm on the ball these days.

Fred 7 – Good, tireless performance from the Brazilian

Paul Pogba 7 – Not keen on Pogba playing in that deep right role but did OK and set up the goal, so not a bad performance.

Mason Greenwood 9 – United’s best player again tonight. Scored a good goal, hit the post as well. He really is looking like the real deal again.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – An assist for Bruno even though he wasn’t at his best.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Didn’t look fit but gave it his all and scored a great goal.

Edinson Cavani 6 – Did very little. Looked off the pace and almost like a spectator at times.

Substitutes

Dan James 6 – Immediately lost possession, but did well to tee up Greenwood for a half chance at 1-1.

Donny van de Beek 7 – Didn’t have long to impress but took up some intelligent positions that opened things up for United.

Scott McTominay 6 – Had little chance to influence the game.