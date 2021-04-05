Bruno Fernandes stakes claim for best midfielder in Europe

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes was the key man for his side once again in the comeback victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Portuguese magician grabbed an assist in the 2-1 win and as always, he managed to shine even if he wasn’t at his dazzling best.

United conceded early despite dominating the opening stages of the match but managed to turn things around via Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Bruno wasn’t on the scoresheet but made sure he was involved nonetheless, helping his side get a crucial three points.

The Red Devils always look a different team when the former Sporting man isn’t on the field and so it was a good thing he was this time around.

Bruno Fernandes vs. Brighton 81% Pass accuracy 3/7 Accurate long passes 1 Assist 5 Chances created 3/4 Shots on target 2/2 Dribbles completed 9/16 Duels won Dangerman. At the heart of everything that looked even remotely like it might result in a goal. He's absolutely crucial. pic.twitter.com/lnR6XzBQ1n — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) April 4, 2021

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 27 Premier League goals this season — 16 goals & 11 assists. That’s more than any other midfielder across Europe’s top five leagues. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fNf63LeeUe — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 4, 2021

Bruno Fernandes is the only Midfielder in the Europe’s top five leagues who has +10 goals & +10 assists. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ymmXv6X1yS — BrunoXtra™ (@FernandesZone) April 4, 2021

For a player with sensational statistics such as his, it’s strange how often Bruno is left out of the conversation of great midfielders in Europe.

In fact, not only is he left out but he’s often criticised too, with some neutrals claiming he’s just a penalty goalscorer and can’t perform in big matches.

Either way, Bruno knows he’s well-loved by Manchester United fans and it’s safe to say they don’t see a single thing wrong about him so long as he keeps on performing as he has done.