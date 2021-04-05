David Moyes defiant about selling Declan Rice to Man United

Manchester United’s hopes of signing West Ham’s Declan Rice this summer have been dealt a blow this weekend as Hammers’ boss David Moyes made his intentions clear in regard to any potential sale.

The 22-year-old, originally a product of Chelsea’s youth system before crossing to East London in 2013, is considered one of the Premier League’s finest defensive midfielders, a position in which United are desperate to strengthen.

The Red Devils’ only specialist holding midfielder is Nemanja Matic, whose age is against him, and Rice has been on the agenda for some time.

But while admitting he might be forced to sell the England man, Moyes made it clear that it would take a huge fee to prise him, or fellow midfielder Thomas Soucek, away from the London Stadium.

‘Yes, any club can make offers for players but we’ve not had any big offers,’ he said (via Goal.com).

‘I hope we don’t get any but if we do, like any other club, we would consider them.

‘I don’t know where the Bank of England is for Tomas Soucek but I’ve said with Declan, it would take the Bank of England and the Royal Bank of Scotland to get him. It will have to be the Bank of Czech as well for Tomas!’

One ace that United could have up their sleeve is Jesse Lingard. The midfielder is currently on loan at West Ham and performing really well. Moyes has admitted he would like him on a permanent deal, so he could potentially be used as a makeweight in a bid for Rice.