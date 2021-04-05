Fred puts in remarkable fighting display vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United star Fred was one of the few players who could hold his head high after the comeback victory vs Brighton.

The Brazilian midfielder was chosen to partner Paul Pogba and it’s safe to say he made a real case for his position.

Fred was tasked with being the one who was deeper of the pair, doing the dirty work in order to release the talented Frenchman further forward.

Pogba was thrown right into the starting XI on his return and although he wasn’t at his best, he managed to grab an assist nonetheless.

Fred has had his fair share of critics but he’s definitely done the task handed to him by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer superbly well.

Fred’s game by numbers vs. Brighton: 93% pass accuracy 9 ball recoveries 4 tackles attempted 3 tackles won 2 clearances A positive display. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/HVvv0V0AHw — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 4, 2021

What’s impressive isn’t just how well Fred did in terms of tackling and shutting out Brighton but also how he managed to maintain a high pass percentage.

Fans have often complained of the former Shakhtar Donetsk man’s partnership with Scott McTominay in midfield in terms of the lack of creativity.

This means the two are probably battling it out for the right to be partnered with Pogba and Fred can feel confident he put in a good display in what was a big win.