Harry Maguire puts in sensational performance in important win
Manchester United star Harry Maguire was more instrumental than some perhaps gave him credit for in the crucial win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The club captain couldn’t help his side keep a clean-sheet unfortunately but he certainly played his part in the 2-1 comeback win.

Maguire wasn’t at fault for the goal that was conceded, with the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof’s lapse in concentration the reason for the early goal.

The former Leicester City man has had his fair share of critics but it’s safe to say he marked his 100th appearance for the club well.

Maguire’s consistency and availability are real assets in a squad that is often inconsistent and injury-prone.

Winning all his duels and tackles was a remarkable achievement but it was arguably Maguire’s clearances that were perhaps the most important statistic.

The towering centre-back helped his side repel Brighton when they attempted to put United under heavy pressure late on.

Solskjaer’s men managed to hold out in the end to get three crucial points in the race for a top-four spot.

The Red Devils have all but secured a Champions League qualification spot as it would take a monumental slip up to see them drop 11 points.

