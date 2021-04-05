Harry Maguire puts in sensational performance in important win

Manchester United star Harry Maguire was more instrumental than some perhaps gave him credit for in the crucial win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The club captain couldn’t help his side keep a clean-sheet unfortunately but he certainly played his part in the 2-1 comeback win.

Maguire wasn’t at fault for the goal that was conceded, with the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof’s lapse in concentration the reason for the early goal.

The former Leicester City man has had his fair share of critics but it’s safe to say he marked his 100th appearance for the club well.

Maguire’s consistency and availability are real assets in a squad that is often inconsistent and injury-prone.

Harry Maguire’s game by numbers vs. Brighton: 100% aerial duels won 100% tackles won 84% pass accuracy 6 clearances 4 ball recoveries 3 interceptions Marks his 100th appearance with a win. ✅ pic.twitter.com/18qgmN63wy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 4, 2021

Harry Maguire won more aerial duels than any other player on the pitch at Old Trafford: ◎ 6 aerial duels contested ◉ 6 aerial duels won ◎ 100% success Mount Maguire stands tall. 🗻 pic.twitter.com/Lq2999VK3j — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 4, 2021

Winning all his duels and tackles was a remarkable achievement but it was arguably Maguire’s clearances that were perhaps the most important statistic.

The towering centre-back helped his side repel Brighton when they attempted to put United under heavy pressure late on.

Solskjaer’s men managed to hold out in the end to get three crucial points in the race for a top-four spot.

The Red Devils have all but secured a Champions League qualification spot as it would take a monumental slip up to see them drop 11 points.