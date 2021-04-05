Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Eric Bailly is unavailable for first-team action

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has delivered bad news in regards to Eric Bailly and his availability for the first-team.

The Ivorian centre-back was away on international duty for his country, helping them secure qualification for CAF before flying back to England.

Bailly has been impressive during Solskjaer’s reign but his inability to remain fit over extended periods of time has proven to be his own downfall.

The former Villareal man is even said to be on his way out of the club if a decent enough bid comes in for him.

Despite his injury issues Bailly didn’t make the squad that took on Brighton & Hove Albion for a different reason.

OGS: "Eric won’t be with us for a little while. He has tested positive for COVID." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 4, 2021

The hope is Bailly can recover well and without any complications, first for his own health but secondly in order to potentially play a part in Manchester United’s end-of-season run-in.

Victor Lindelof is understood to be carrying a knock and so if that turns into something serious then the club could suddenly find themselves in a centre-back crisis.

Bailly also needs to return as soon as possible for his own good if he wants to make one last claim at a starting XI spot before a crucial summer.