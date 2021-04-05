Ole Gunnar Solskjaer denies David de Gea is being cast aside

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his thoughts on David de Gea and Dean Henderson following the comeback win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The two goalkeepers are battling it out now more than ever for the number one spot, leaving fans split over who should win the position.

De Gea has been at United for a long time now and, despite his weaknesses, is a top and proven goalkeeper.

Henderson is a solid shot-stopper but it’s his calming effect on his backline that has won some supporters over.

Solskjaer sent De Gea back to Spain to witness the birth of his child and took that opportunity to hand the young Englishman a shot at the number one spot.

Solskjær: "I've got two great keepers, two No.1s. David de Gea spent a while back home and then he had internationals so he hadn't played for about a month. He'll definitely play football for us again." #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 4, 2021

Many felt whoever started vs Brighton would be an indicator over who has won the position but Solskjaer has kept his cards close to his chest, insisting both players are capable and loved.

While it is a smart strategy, it’s one that won’t last for too long, particularly if actions suggest otherwise and a decision will have to be made by the summer.

There’s little suggestion Henderson will want to wait around on the bench next season and De Gea is unlikely to put up with being dropped for a long time.