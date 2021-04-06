Fabrizio Romano explains the holdup in Jadon Sancho to Manchester United

Well-respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has opened up on what is delaying Manchester United from taking serious action in regards to signing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The sensational Englishman is believed to still be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer wishlist and so the club are expected to chase his signature once again.

United fans are naturally rather sick of this transfer saga and just want to see their club seal the deal or move on.

Sancho appeared to be close to completing a move to Old Trafford last summer only for Dortmund to change their mind in regards to their asking price last minute.

This saw the Red Devils pull out of any possible deal but it seems they’re ready to go once again this transfer window.

Gonna be another summer of Sancho rumours 🙄@FabrizioRomano says that everything is set apart from price to sign Sancho this summer (@podcastherewego) Do you see this happening? #MUFC 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/ihXf8h8ewL — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) April 6, 2021

It’s believed many top clubs will decide their budgets and ins and outs at the end of April so it’s likely that’s when Dortmund will tell Manchester United what their asking price is.

The German club have made huge financial losses this season and if they don’t secure Champions League football next season might be forced to sell Sancho for cheap.

However, Dortmund have been stubborn in the past and it would no surprise if they refuse to budge this summer either, especially given how their could be more competition for his signature this time around.