Fabrizio Romano explains why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer statement was wrong

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has opened up on why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s comments on Dean Henderson and David de Gea can’t last long-term.

The legendary Norwegian denied there was any drama going on with his goalkeeping department following the narrow win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Solskjaer insisted he had two ‘number ones’ and that dropping De Gea for Henderson didn’t mean anything other than him being blessed with strong options.

Manchester United fans though are in no doubt that a decision will have to be made over the situation as they recognise it’s not a sustainable scenario.

In fact, supporters have been going back and forth all season long over who is the right man between thee sticks for the club.

Romano has more or less confirmed what fans felt had to happen, though he did reveal when that decision would be made.

It seems the rest of the campaign is essentially an audition for both goalkeepers to prove why they deserve the number one spot.

Switching around the goalkeepers too often isn’t a good idea for any team but particularly during the run-in of the season.

However, this is a long-term factor to consider and both goalkeepers are capable so perhaps it’s best to get it out of the way now rather than to let it fester.

