Manchester United Women on International Duty – Who is heading where and when do they play?

With the Women’s Super League not set to return for another two weeks, Manchester United Ladies have had eight players selected to represent their respective countries in the upcoming international break.

Their next competitive match will not be till April 18th, when the Reds will be travelling away to either Burnley or Sunderland in the Women’s FA Cup.

As all the fixtures during the international break are friendlies, it will give the Reds who are representing their countries a chance to take a break from domestic football and return to focus on reaching the UEFA Women’s Champions League spots.

Who will be representing their countries?

Despite being called up in September 2020 for a training camp, Millie Turner is yet to make her England senior debut. Hopefully, she will get the opportunity against France on the 9th of April. She will be joined by United forward Ella Toone as they also face Canada four days later.

Losing her last World Cup final in 2019, Jackie Groenen will be looking to prepare for victory in next year’s Euro 2022 by overcoming Spain and Australia in Holland’s upcoming fixtures. She will be facing a strong Spanish team containing United team-mate Ona Batlle who will also be playing against Mexico on the 13th.

Even though Christen Press was unavailable for selection on Sunday against Brighton after picking up a knock against West Ham in the historic 2-0 victory at Old Trafford, she is set to return to international duty with America in friendlies against Sweden and France.

Maria Thorisdottir is set to make her 47th appearance for Norway as she comes up against Belgium and Germany.

United midfielder Carrie Jones will be looking to build on her blossoming international career with the 17-year-old being selected for matches against Canada and Denmark. She will also be joined by experienced United defender Hayley Ladd, who chose Wales over England at a young age.

Below is a full rundown of when you can tune in to watch United’s women in international action:

Thursday 8th April

Belgium vs Norway (Maria Thorisdottir) at 17:00 BST

Friday 9th April

England vs France (Ella Toone & Millie Turner) at 20:10 BST.

Spain vs Netherlands (Ona Batlle & Jackie Groenen) at 18:00 BST.

Wales vs Canada (Hayley Ladd & Carrie Jones) at 18:00 BST.

Saturday 10th April

Sweden vs United States (Christen Press) at 18:00 BST.

Tuesday 13th April

Germany vs Norway (Maria Thorisdottir) at 15:00 BST.

Netherlands vs Australia (Jackie Groenen) at 17:30 BST.

Spain vs Mexico (Ona Batlle) at 18:00 BST.

Wales vs Denmark (Hayley Ladd & Carrie Jones) at 19:15 BST.

England vs Canada (Millie Turner & Ella Toone) at 19:15 BST.

France vs United States (Christen Press) at 20:00 BST.