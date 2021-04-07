Bruno Fernandes: We always have to improve no matter the trophies

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has insisted winning the Europa League and finishing in second place in the Premier League would not deem the season as a success.

The Portuguese magician is well-known for his high demands and he’s certainly made it public this time around.

United have been a completely different team since Bruno’s arrival in January 2020 but despite the heavy improvement, they have not managed to win any silverware under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign so far.

The legendary Norwegian has led his men to multiple semi-finals only to fall short for various and frustrating reasons.

Many feel despite the Red Devils’ good run to second in the league, Solskjaer’s position as manager depends on silverware.

According to talkSPORT, Bruno said: “No, it is never successful when you win just one trophy at this club. In the past they won a lot of trophies.

“It is always successful when you win something because it means you have done something good but, at the same time, it doesn’t matter how many trophies you win, you always have to improve.

“It doesn’t matter if this season we won four trophies, we would still need to improve. If this season we win just the Europa League, we still have to improve.

“It doesn’t matter how many trophies we win, we have to improve every season.”

Bruno is essentially echoing his manager’s words and it’s good to see everyone be on the same page, consistently demanding improvement.

Solskjaer previously got criticised by some sections of supporters for insisting trophies can sometimes cover up the cracks in regards to what is deemed as progress.

Despite the former striker consistently saying the team has to aim to win every competition the club is in, it’s not something that went down well with some.

Bruno’s words will certainly be met with all-round agreement as the demands are high at Manchester United and constant improvement is something all can agree on.