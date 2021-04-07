Manchester United confirm two academy stars have made a step up

Manchester United have kept up their philosophy in promoting young players after it became official both Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage have signed their first professional contracts.

The two prospects naturally have some way to go before they are regular first-team stars but for now, they’ve done well enough to advance to the next level.

The young duo don’t have to look too far for inspiration as the likes of Dean Henderson, Mason Greenwood, Axel Tuanzebe, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Brandon Williams have all broken through from the academy.

The likes of Amad Diallo and Shola Shoretire are also further proof that young players will be given the opportunity to impress if they are ready, no matter their age.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been criticised for numerous and various reasons but the one thing he can’t be attacked for is his knack for promoting young players.

Official: 17-year-old academy midfielder Zidane Iqbal has signed his first professional contract with #mufc. 🥳 Congratulations, @z10ane! pic.twitter.com/oLGVnjEPTK — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) April 7, 2021

Delighted to have signed my first professional contract @ManUtd . I would like to thank all of my friends, family and everyone @neweraglobalsports for all their support. The hard work continues 🚀 #mufc pic.twitter.com/HOKsDE8VwC — Charlie Savage (@charliesavage84) April 7, 2021

Iqbal is a 17-year-old attacking midfielder who is equally capable as a central midfielder and is Manchester born and bred.

Savage is also 17 years old and takes up the same positions as his teammate but can boast of being a defensive midfielder as well.

United’s engine room is often a talked about topic and so it’s good to see the club may have capable players in that position they could soon call upon.