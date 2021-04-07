Marcus Rashford won’t play 90 minutes against Granada, says manager

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford is in the squad for tomorrow’s trip to Spain to face Granada in the Europa League quarter final first leg.

‘Marcus is travelling and we’ve just got to make a decision tomorrow whether he starts or whether he’s on the bench,’ Solskjaer said at this afternoon’s pre-match press conference ahead of the tie.

‘I don’t think he’ll be a 90-minute man, so let’s see where we are tomorrow.

‘Marcus joined in training this morning, so let’s see how he reacts.

‘If there’s a risk of making this worse, I won’t play him.’

Solskjaer also confirmed that Eric Bailly and Anthony Martial remain unavailable.

‘Eric is still in Ivory Coast, he needs a negative [Covid-19] test before he can come back. Anthony, if we see him before the end of the season, I’ll be very surprised,’ he said.

The boss also made encouraging noises about Amad Diallo’s progress to the starting XI.

‘Yeah of course he is,’ Solskjaer said when asked if Amad was close to his first start.

‘He’s get more and more used to our expectations and standards and the training, the level of intensity in the games of course over here.

‘He did well when he played 45 minutes against Milan.

‘A start might come now, it might come in a little while.’

With Anthony Elanga added to the squad and Solskjaer admitting that Rashford will not play 90 minutes, there is certainly an opportunity tomorrow for one or more of the academy stars to play a substantial portion of the game.

The full travelling squad for tomorrow’s game is: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Bishop, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James, Mata, Matić, McTominay, Pogba, Van de Beek, Cavani, Elanga, Greenwood, Rashford.