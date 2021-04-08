Bruno Fernandes produces another brilliant performance for Man United vs Granada
Bruno Fernandes posted some impressive statistics for Man United this evening as the Red Devils overcame Granada 2-0 in the first leg of the Europa League quarter final.

Despite arguably not being at his best, the Portuguese magnifico scored another goal as he coolly slotted away an 87th minute penalty to seal the game for United.

Fernandes won 100% of his tackles, achieved 85% pass accuracy, had 73 touches, won six duels, recovered the ball four times, drew four fouls and had four shots.

The penalty that the 26-year-old scored was his 19th out of 20 for United – a fantastic record.

United’s number 18 now has 38 goal involvements to his name this season – 24 goals and 14 assists – in all competitions, a fantastic haul from 47 games.

It is the mark of a true talisman that he continues to produce magic for his side even when not playing at his best, and despite the impressive statistics, Fernandes is definitely not firing on all cylinders at the moment.

A gruelling schedule may have taken its toll but the brilliant number ten still produces the goods. He has now 58 goal involvements in 69 games for United – a rate of production that is second to none in the Premier League era.

About The Author

Red Billy is the chief editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Always glad to get feedback - write to redbilly (at) thepeoplesperson.com.

