Marcus Rashford proves goalscoring talent vs Granada

Manchester United fans were thoroughly pleased Marcus Rashford was selected for the clash vs Granada in the end after he netted the crucial opener.

The young Englishman pounced on Victor Lindelof’s brilliant through ball to hand his side the lead and an important away goal.

Bruno Fernandes would convert a penalty late on to make sure the tie ended 2-0 but Rashford’s goal set the tone for the game.

United have more or less relied on the marvelous duo all season long and the academy graduate can be massively proud of how he’s found consistency in his numbers across seasons.

Rashford’s managed to begin to seriously put goals and assists on the board to match the obvious talent fans have known he’s had all along.

Marcus Rashford’s goals for Man Utd: 15/16 – 8 16/17 – 11 17/18 – 13 18/19 – 13 19/20 – 22 20/21 – 20* 20+ goals in successive seasons. 👏 pic.twitter.com/fHzkYatZdz — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 8, 2021

Marcus Rashford’s game by numbers vs. Granada: 90% pass accuracy 39 total touches 4 shots (2 on target) 3 ball recoveries 2 fouls suffered 1 chance created 1 goal Scored a crucial away goal for #MUFC. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DZtsyxaJoK — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 8, 2021

While last season he was competing with Anthony Martial for being the club’s top goalscorer, this time around he’s far ahead of his teammate.

Rashford is not the complete article by any means but his numbers speak for themselves and Manchester United would have struggled without them.

Given how he almost missed the match due to a knock picked up vs Brighton & Hove Albion, everyone was glad he recovered in time to play a crucial role in the victory.