Player ratings: Granada 0-2 Man United – two moments of class in sea of mediocrity

Manchester United won an uninspiring game against Granada 2-0 tonight in the first leg of the Europa League quarter final in Spain. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Had little to do and looked unsafe when ball rattled the post in the first half.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Did quite well and worked hard without really producing much going forward.

Victor Lindelof 8 – Superb assist for the goal and defended well generally. A good game from Victor.

Harry Maguire 6 – Average performance from Maguire. Picked up a yellow that rules him out of the return leg.

Luke Shaw 6 – Was quiet in the first half and perhaps should have been rested from the start. A wasted substitution.

Scott McTominay 7 – Did well enough, a workmanlike performance without really doing much of note.

Paul Pogba 6 – What a frustrating player Pogba is. World class in one game, anonymous in the next. This was the next.

Dan James 4 – Why is this player still being given opportunities? To say he’s bang average is probably a compliment.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Still looking tired, still struggling for form but still scoring goals. A true talisman.

Marcus Rashford 8 – What a hero he is in so many respects. Clearly not 100% but produced the goods and won the game for United.

Mason Greenwood 7 – Made lots of good runs that weren’t spotted by his teammates, but also dwelled on the ball too much when in possession.

Substitutes

Alex Telles 7 – Did well, put in some cracking whipped crosses and did nothing wrong defensively. A good performance.

Edinson Cavani 6 – Didn’t really influence the game much.

Nemanja Matic 5 – Seemed to invite pressure and lost possession easily. Not a good substitution.

Donny van de Beek 6 – Did not have time to influence the game.