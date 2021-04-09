Edinson Cavani yet to decide his future, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms

Edinson Cavani is still considering whether he wants to stay at Manchester United another season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

Solskjaer was asked at the Spurs pre-match press conference, conducted following the Granada Europa League tie on Thursday evening but withheld until today, whether United have decided whether they want to keep the Uruguayan for that second optional season.

‘Yeah. I’ve kept in touch with Edi and of course we keep an open dialogue,’ Solskjaer replied.

‘He’s still unsure what he wants to do next season, which I find fine. It’s not been an easy year, either for him or the rest of the world this season, so he still wants time to make his mind up.

‘He’s been so positive in and around the place, he’s been great to have, he’s been working hard now obviously to get fit and we’ve got him and now, hopefully, we can keep him fit for the next six, seven weeks.’

The manager’s words imply that United have decided to keep the player for another season. It is now in his hands as to whether that will happen but the comments read a little pessimistically in that regard.

Meanwhile, Marcos Rojo, who recently transferred from United to Boca Juniors in Argentina, has said Cavani is very tempted to make the same move himself.

‘When I told him [Cavani] there was the chance to come here in Argentina to play for Boca, he told me he spoke with Román [Riquelme] a few times and the option was really appealing to him and he would be interested in the future’, Rojo said.

