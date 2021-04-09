Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says United mustn’t be ‘conned’ again by Tottenham Hotspur

A 6-1 home defeat to Tottenham in September is something that is still fresh in the memory of the Manchester United team, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is important that the players are not ‘conned’ when the two sides meet again on Sunday.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the boss warned his side not to get wound up.

‘I think the players will remember that game with a lot of pain and their pride has been hurt. Our professional pride has been hurt, the manner we lost is not worthy of ourselves and our team and we know that.

‘We gave ourselves a difficult game by having 10 men. Pre-season was short and we weren’t up to the standard required, but we were so poor and I’m pretty, pretty sure that we’ll see some players wanting to prove that we’re better than that.

‘The biggest thing we’ve improved on is our fitness levels because we were way short of what they [Tottenham] were at [earlier this season]. It was our third [league] game, was it? Third game and we didn’t look anything like [we should do].’

‘Third game and we didn’t look anything like [them] and we got conned into a red card [Martial on Lamela] and that’s something that we have to be aware of. That we can’t react like this, because we know that, in games, there’ll be situations that you’ll be wound up and we’ve learnt a lot from that and I’m sure we’ll have a better performance this time round.”

The manager also confirmed that Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw should be fit for the game. Both players were subbed against Granada last night.